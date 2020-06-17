Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Brenda A. Taylor, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence, Disputanta, VA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Antonio Tucker, Funeral Director, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529.

