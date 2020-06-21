Mrs. Brenda A. Taylor was born March 10, 1948, to the late Mr. & Mrs. Eddie "Bee" and Mary Williams Birchett in Waverly, Virginia. Brenda was raised in Waverly, Virginia, and educated in the Sussex County Public School System.
On October 16, 1964, Brenda married Charlie J. Taylor of Disputanta, Virginia, and to this union four lovely daughters were born. She later began her employment career with Prince George County Virginia School System. She worked hard, earned the title, "Head Custodian" and retired in high esteem. Having a heart for children, she became the mother, grandmother, and friend to many throughout her years of service. According to Brenda's Harrison Elementary School family, all were blessed by her compassion and giving spirit. Staff affectionately called her "a trustworthy and loving friend who was loved and respected by all persons she came in contact with." She found it exciting to plant seeds of reading in the life of a child. As soon as that exciting book came across her hands, she would buy many copies to share with others. Brenda loved reading to young children, sharing special stories, recipes, gardening, being a role model, and an encourager for young ladies. She also enjoyed the simple things in life and it showed in her daily activities especially when celebrating family and friendships. One consistent request was always honored-"Give me my flowers while I can see, smell, and enjoy them."
Brenda was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church Disputanta, Virginia, and was active, until her health began to change. She absolutely loved her faithful church family and Rev. Dr. & Mrs. J. Alfred Reid, Pastor of First Baptist Church Disputanta, Virginia and they loved her dearly. She was also loved by her family and friends at Second Baptist Church Chester, Virginia, along with the adored Rev. & Mrs. Johnnie Fleming, Jr. Both ministries played an instrumental role in her faith journey and were supportive from beginning to end. One of her favorite bible verses was Psalm 103:1-"Bless the Lord, oh my soul; and all that is within me, bless His holy name."
Brenda showed her family-at an early age-how to care for loved ones with health challenges because she did it firsthand. It was all done while raising a family and working full-time. As a result, her family was well prepared to provide the same level of exceptional care with love and without hesitation. Despite the challenges after being diagnosed April 30, 2017, with Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Brenda embraced her journey and remained deeply rooted in her faith. She was a beautiful soul – from the inside and out – who always handled herself and situations with grace. She was faithful in-praising the Lord, showing love and appreciation, and was always thankful for every act of kindness or assistance – no matter how big and no matter how small. When recently asked, "What words of encouragement would you leave to those while in the last phase of your journey? " Her response was "keep the faith – be patient – and always seek wisdom. Through it all, the Good Lord has kept me here this long for a reason. And if it wasn't for the Lord and my family, I would've been gone a long time ago."
Within this three-year cancer journey, our Mommy had the best team of doctors, nurses, staff, and assigned angels at Southside Regional Medical Center, Southside Regional Cancer Center, John Randolph Medical Center, Chippenham & Johnston Willis Hospital, Colonial Heights Health Care Center, At Home Care, EMS's throughout the Tri-Cities, and AAA Transportation-whom she loved and appreciated. Last but definitely not least; her primary care physician, Dr. Olumuyiwa A. Ojediran was a son-like-figure whom she loved dearly; along with his dedicated staff-Lena and Dana.
Brenda was preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Birchett and Vivian Jacqueline "Jackie" Green; and one brother, Allen Williams.
Those left to cherish her precious memories are: her devoted and beloved family; husband of 54 years; Charlie J. Taylor; four daughters, Angela Taylor Blount, Charlene Taylor, Brenda Renee Taylor Garnett, Tamara Taylor; one God-child, Clarissa Taylor; one son-in-law, Juan Garnett, Sr.; five grandchildren, Shardae' N. Holmes, Juan Garnett, Jr., Monae' Garnett, Tiara Mason, Camryn Williams; one great-grandchild, Aiden Driskell; two sisters, Juanita Parham and Marion Graves; one brother, Eddie Birchett, Jr.; three sister-in-laws; Susie Sykes, Zatella Taylor, and Jenny Williams; three brother-in-laws; Richard Taylor, Clarence Taylor, and Theophilious Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; among them who were devoted; Doris Allen, Margaret Wyche, Ollie Hill, Tonya Faison, Rhonda Hunt, Kathleen "MaKat" Goodwyn, and Brian Vertucci. Loving and committed caregivers who took outstanding care of her; Diane Wyche, Edith Ellis, Jerkita Carpenter, D'asia Vaughn, Elizabeth Leys, and Dorian Jones.
In the morning hours on June 16, 2020, peace stood still. After fighting a good fight of faith, suddenly finishing her course-all while in the arms of Charlie-God called Brenda-she was ready. Then our beloved Brenda went home peacefully.
Special funeral arrangements will be honored while staying within social distancing guidelines.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 10209 County Drive, Disputanta, VA. Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, VA.Funeral Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. www.fisherhayesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.