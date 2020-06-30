Ms. Brenda Andrews, 65, of 2615 Maple Street, Hopewell, departed this life Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at her residence.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com or call us at (804) 732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 30, 2020.