Brenda Bass Jolly, 78, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born January 16, 1942, in Petersburg, the daughter of the late C.S. (George) Bass and Lorine Taylor (Bass) Jones. She was the widow of Robert E. Jolly. Mrs. Jolly graduated from Petersburg High School (Class of 1960) and James Madison University (Madison College) in 1964 with a BS degree in Elementary Education and Library Science. Mrs. Jolly was the first part-time librarian for the City of Colonial Heights when the Colonial Heights Library was established by the Colonial Heights Federated Woman's Club in the basement of the Violet Bank Museum in 1964-1965.
She taught in Va. Beach, Colonial Heights, and Prince George County. Mrs. Jolly retired from Petersburg Public Schools in 2001. While in the Petersburg Public School system, Mrs. Jolly was a Mentor teacher as well as serving on many committees and was the Kindergarten Grade Chairperson for several years. She had a total of 37 years of teaching experience. Mrs. Jolly's teaching career included Kindergarten through 6th grade, but the majority of her experience was teaching Kindergarten, which was her passion.
After her retirement, Mrs. Jolly began writing poetry and learned to play the piano. She recorded her piano music and had a free music list which included hundreds of people who were able to download her music sent to them via email.
Mrs. Jolly enjoyed being with her family and friends and spending time at Lake Gaston, NC. She was a member of Highland United Methodist Church and a member of Colonial Heights American Legion Auxiliary Unit 284.
Mrs. Jolly leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Jason S. Gunn and his wife, Victoria and Roman L. Gunn; four grandchildren, Trevor Gunn, Grayce Gunn, Connor Gunn, and Madison Gunn, all of Chester; aunt, Ginny Heiliger of Raleigh, NC; two cousins, Mark Heiliger of Raleigh and Lee Ann Carnes of Lincoln, NE; and many close friends, including Joan T. Mimms, Barbara Valenta, and Marjorie DeDanko, all from Colonial Heights; and Andrea and Rick Cardin of Littleton, NC. Mrs. Jolly also cherished her time and years spent with her schnauzers. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, VA 23805. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to the local SPCA or the Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 3401 Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020