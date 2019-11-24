|
Brenda Townsend Gwaltney, 73, of Dewitt passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
She was born on March 5, 1946 in Dewitt, Virginia to the late Donice and Ruby Townsend. She retired from Southside Virginia Training Center after 44 years of service and was also employed by the Longaberger Company of Newark, Ohio as a consultant since 1991.
Mrs. Gwaltney is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Gwaltney and Jason Gwaltney (Lisa); grandchildren, Moriah Gwaltney, and Brandon and Destiny Martin; great-grandchild, Parker and longtime friend, Bernard Lanier.
Visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie Library Foundation, P.O. Box 128, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019