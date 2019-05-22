|
|
Mrs. Brenda Joyce Johnson, affectionately known "Bren," 71, of 1100 Dunlop Farms Apt. E, Colonial Heights, VA, departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born on June 7, 1947, in Welch, WV, to Laura Ann Nelson.
Brenda graduated from Vocational Guidance and Rehabilitation Services in Cleveland, OH, with a degree in seamstressing. Brenda was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Elm Street Campus, in Petersburg, VA, under the leadership of Campus Pastor Duncan. She received many certificates of achievements for her various community and volunteer work.
She enjoyed sewing, fishing, gardening and traveling. Brenda also served as a election/poll worker, a volunteer in the community and a companion for the elder neighbors in the neighborhood.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Ann Nelson, and step-father, Willie Nelson; sister, Mattie Rose Jordan; brothers, Jerome Nelson, William Brown, Joseph David Brown; uncles, Robert Harris, Raymond West and Clarence West.
Brenda leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving son, Anthony E. Johnson (Jackee); grandchildren, BhoNaye Johnson, SzaMherris Johnson, JaaMari Johnson and KiiLun Johnson; sisters, Amy Green (Willie) and Dallas Ann Brown; brothers, Donald Brown (Elizabeth), Peter Nelson and Brenson Pat Brown; aunts, Theola Walters, Cleola Whaley-Ballour (Don), Delores Smith (Randy), Esther Christian (Lloyd), Mamie Bennet (Gary), Joyce West and Willa Beatrice; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family and friends that were dear to Brenda's heart.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 29 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Lance D. Watson, pastor, and Rev. Jamie Duncan, campus pastor, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019