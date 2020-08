Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Brenda Johnson, 58, of 1630 West Clara Drive, Petersburg, departed this life Tuesday August 4, 2020 at the St. Mary Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.

