Brenda Joyce Hobbs, 76, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Wise County, VA, she was the daughter of the late William Adrian and Virgie Garrison Messer. Mrs. Hobbs retired in 2003 as the Branch Manager for the Wells Fargo in Hopewell. She was a member of Destination Church. Brenda was dedicated to her family and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Douglas Hobbs; two children, Kim Bradshaw and husband, Ricky and Mike Hobbs and wife, Jennifer; five grandchildren, Shannon (Chris), Danielle (Kyle), Richard (Katie), Rachel and Kayden; six great-grandchildren, Rowan, Connor, Charlotte, Brooklynn, Georgia and Memphis; two brothers, Ted Messer and wife, Glenna and Joe Messer and wife, Debbie; numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Brenda Hobbs. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020