Ms. Brenda Joyce Johnson, 58, of 1630 West Clara Drive, Petersburg, departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.
A native of Petersburg, she was born on January 4, 1962, to the late Wilbert & Leona Hines. She attended Petersburg Public Schools. Brenda was a faithful member of Harvest International Full Gospel Church.
In addition to her parents, she's preceded in death by her siblings, Wilma Jones, Wilbert "Jack" Hines, and Timmy Brown; her niece and nephews, Keisha Butcher, Wilbert "Kool" Ripley, Marcus Urquhart, and Tony Ali.
She leaves to cherish her memory forever her devoted family, her children, David "Dee Magichands" Johnson, Tiffany Johnson, both of Petersburg; her grandchildren who she absolutely adored, Jibril Johnson of Chesterfield, VA, Lawrence "LJ" Tucker Jr., Isaiah Johnson of Prince George, VA, Nyla Johnson of Prince George, VA, Jeffrey "Man Man" Upshaw Jr. of Petersburg and Jamier Tucker of Petersburg, VA; her siblings, Gwendolyn Price of Chesterfield, Carolyn Johnson of Petersburg, William Johnson Jr. of Austin, TX, Larry Johnson (Princess) of Chester, Harry Johnson, Sr. (Freda) of Colonial Heights, Raymond Johnson of Petersburg, our baby brother, Brenda's best friend, Anthony Wayne Hines of Petersburg, Susie Warren (Stanley) of Prince George, Susan King (Elijah) of Chesterfield, and her baby sister, Sylvia Davis (Wayne) of Petersburg; aunts and uncles, Carrie H. Stewart of Dinwiddie, Velma Williams of Chesterfield, Dottie Allen of Glenarden, MD, Edward Hines, Sr. of Petersburg, Ester H. Marshall of Springdale, MD, and George Hines of Cantonsville, MD. Treasuring her fond memories, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; devoted friends, Brenda Jarrett & Family, Patricia Harrison Evans, Tracey Clary, and Michelle Jones; along with her Harvest International Church Family, and last but certainly not least, Harry and Constance Kenny.
A graveside service will commence at 11AM Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery. Chief Apostle Mary P. Bonner, officiating and eulogizing. Viewing will be held from 10-8PM Sunday, August 9, at the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us