|
|
Ecclesiastes 3 states: That to everything there is a season,
A time to be born…Brenda Marie Hite Hayes was born to the late James W. Hite and Julia Allen Hite on August 9, 1948, in Hopewell, Virginia.
A time to mourn…Brenda was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers, James W. (Zeke) Hite, Jr., and Sylvonia L. (Butch) Hite.
A time to plant…Brenda accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior through baptism at the Friendship Baptist Church in Hopewell, Virginia, at an early age. During this time, she would meet the man that God designed especially for her, the love of her life, John M. Hayes. Married in 1966, Brenda and John would establish themselves as living examples of God's design for the married couple: loving, caring, and supportive of not only themselves, but others. John was happy to take Brenda wherever she wanted to go. Before her debilitating stroke, they traveled to many states and Brenda loved going to the beach. In later years, they spent a lot of time with family and friends and taking long drives, eating out, and just enjoying each other's company. After all, they were married for 53 years.
A time to embrace…Brenda was an Uber driver before it became a buzzword. She took great joy in shuttling her two children to their various activities: church activities, football, softball, baseball, cheerleading, gymnastics, band, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts…you name it, she was there! She also supported her husband as he coached basketball for almost 20 years.
A time to sow…A product of the Hopewell Public Schools, she graduated from Carter G. Woodson High School in 1966.
Brenda attended Virginia State College (now University) prior to becoming a part-time Secretary for Arlington Elementary School. In 1967, she began working for the Honeywell Corporation as a Clerk, and she retired in 2001 following 30 years of service as a Worker's Compensation Claim Associate. Following retirement, she worked part-time for Hopewell Social Services for 10 years as an Office Associate.
Brenda was an active and contributing member of Friendship Baptist Church from start to finish. She was a Sunday School Teacher, youth leader for the Leaders Club, past member of the Board of Trustees, Youth Advisor, served the Prince George Sunday School Union, the Missionary Circle and led the Ministry of Caring.
In the community, Brenda was a Girl Scout leader, a PTO leader, and she could be found at the polls on Election Day working to ensure that everyone had a chance to cast their vote. Brenda served on the Hopewell Bicentennial Committee. She served on the Hopewell School Board from 1978-1986 and subsequently served as its chair. Brenda also served on the Board of Trustees of the John Randolph Foundation from 2009-2018. She was also active in volunteer opportunities and was very involved with any activity in which her children participated.
A time to die…Brenda entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, John M. Hayes, and she leaves a legacy of love with her two children, Keith M. Hayes (Shannon) and Katrina M. Hayes-Peerman (Kurt); her three "forever joys" and grandloves, Konstonza M. Peerman, Krystal A. Peerman and Keigan M. Hayes; her sister, Emma Jean Hite Redd; her brother-in-law, Robert L. Hayes; sisters-in-law, Barbara A. Powell, Janie Hayes, Merenthia Hayes, Paulette Hayes and Doressie Hite; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be remembered by her dearest friends, Beverly Christian, Bernice Shelton, Rosetta Jones, and Beverly Greene.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church, 1305 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA. Rev. Dr. Norwood Carson, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John Randolph Foundation, 112 N. Main Street, Hopewell, Virginia 23860.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, Virginia (804) 458-5357. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr, funeral director. Online condolences:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
