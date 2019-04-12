|
|
Brenda Peyton Blaha, 69, of N. Dinwiddie, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Peyton, Jr. and Clara Dobbs Peyton. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley M. Cole.
She is survived by her husband, Louis J. Blaha, Jr.; brother, Wilbur Peyton, III of Chesterfield; sisters, Josie M. Landers of Colonial Heights, Edna M. Chilton of Chesterfield, Nettie M. Mason of Colonial Heights, and Jackie Graham of Chesterfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019