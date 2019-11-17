Home

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
9227 River Road, S.
Chesterfield, VA
BRENT EVERETTE CORNELL


1989 - 2019
BRENT EVERETTE CORNELL Obituary
Brent Everette Cornell, 30, a resident of S. Chesterfield, passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2019, along with his loving companion and closest friend, Emily Forcke.
Brent was born in Petersburg, VA, on August 27, 1989. He was a graduate of Matoaca High School. He loved spending time with his daughter, friends, and fishing.
Brent is survived by his daughter, Carter Cornell and her mother Brittany; father, JR Cornell; mother, Stephanie Cornell; brothers, Travis Cornell, Daniel Cornell; and his niece, Maddie Davis.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 9227 River Road, S. Chesterfield, VA, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 17, 2019
