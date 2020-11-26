On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Mr. Brian Anthony "Buck" Redwine, 41, went home to be with the Lord. Brian was born to Wanda Yvette Redwine and Brian Anthony Troutman on November 13, 1979 in Petersburg, VA. Affectionately nicknamed "Buck" by his maternal grandfather, because as a young child, he was a fast runner. His grandfather would often say "that boy runs as fast as a wild buck."
Brian was educated in the Petersburg School System. He was a gentle soul with a laid back spirit and caring heart. He would do anything for anybody he cared about, especially his family. Buck lived for his mother and often spoiled her with gifts.
Buck loved fashion and stayed "fresh" in the latest hip-hop outfits. He loved hip hop music and the persona of rapper, Gucci Mane. He loved to party and found pleasure in just watching others have fun.
Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas B. Redwine and maternal grandmother, Julia Redwine, whom he loved as a mother; uncles, Thomas "Dickie" Redwin and Robert "Bobby" Redwine; aunts, Dorothy Rouse, Annie Hill and Lula Goudeau.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Wanda Redwine Taylor (Mark) of Petersburg, VA; his father, Brian A Troutman of St. Paul, MN; his son, Jacari Redwine of Newport News, VA; his sister, Tiffany Patterson (Jerome) of Jacksonville, FL; aunts, Shirlene Burrow (devoted) of Petersburg, VA, Gloria Moss of Ettrick, VA, and Linda Redwine Bell (Robert) of Accokeek, MD; uncle, Joseph Rouse of Petersburg, VA; god-daughter, Juliyah Redwine of Petersburg, VA; his special friend, Desiree Kilgore of Petersburg, VA; devoted cousins, Kiaunda Jones, Ahmed Moss, Raheem Lyons, Jamel Lyons, Deonte Walker, Alvin Briggs and Marcus Franklin all of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Tony Roney, Lakel Green and Anthony Butcher all of Petersburg, VA; and a hosts of other relatives, and friends too numerous to name who loved "Buck" dearly.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.