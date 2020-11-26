1/1
BRIAN A "BUCK" REDWINE
1979 - 2020
On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Mr. Brian Anthony "Buck" Redwine, 41, went home to be with the Lord. Brian was born to Wanda Yvette Redwine and Brian Anthony Troutman on November 13, 1979 in Petersburg, VA. Affectionately nicknamed "Buck" by his maternal grandfather, because as a young child, he was a fast runner. His grandfather would often say "that boy runs as fast as a wild buck."

Brian was educated in the Petersburg School System. He was a gentle soul with a laid back spirit and caring heart. He would do anything for anybody he cared about, especially his family. Buck lived for his mother and often spoiled her with gifts.

Buck loved fashion and stayed "fresh" in the latest hip-hop outfits. He loved hip hop music and the persona of rapper, Gucci Mane. He loved to party and found pleasure in just watching others have fun.

Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas B. Redwine and maternal grandmother, Julia Redwine, whom he loved as a mother; uncles, Thomas "Dickie" Redwin and Robert "Bobby" Redwine; aunts, Dorothy Rouse, Annie Hill and Lula Goudeau.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Wanda Redwine Taylor (Mark) of Petersburg, VA; his father, Brian A Troutman of St. Paul, MN; his son, Jacari Redwine of Newport News, VA; his sister, Tiffany Patterson (Jerome) of Jacksonville, FL; aunts, Shirlene Burrow (devoted) of Petersburg, VA, Gloria Moss of Ettrick, VA, and Linda Redwine Bell (Robert) of Accokeek, MD; uncle, Joseph Rouse of Petersburg, VA; god-daughter, Juliyah Redwine of Petersburg, VA; his special friend, Desiree Kilgore of Petersburg, VA; devoted cousins, Kiaunda Jones, Ahmed Moss, Raheem Lyons, Jamel Lyons, Deonte Walker, Alvin Briggs and Marcus Franklin all of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Tony Roney, Lakel Green and Anthony Butcher all of Petersburg, VA; and a hosts of other relatives, and friends too numerous to name who loved "Buck" dearly.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
November 25, 2020
I love you cuz, until we meet again one day. R I P.
Diane Grant
Family
November 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angelique S Gilliam
November 25, 2020
I never would’ve thought i’d be seeing your picture on this website.. & never thought i’d be writing this comment.. you lived your life to the fullest & i can say that.. no more heartache, no more pain. you’ll truly be missed.
My hearts goes out to you Ms. Wanda.
Love Always, Slim.
A Gordon
Friend
November 25, 2020
Wanda I am sending you and the family my condolences and prayers. GOD BLESS you all
Sonja " smookjuice " Gilliam
November 24, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss keeping you and family in my prayers
Michelle Hamlin (Uncle Pete Daughter)
MIchelle Hamlin
November 24, 2020
My prayers and my condolences goes out to Wanda and the redwine family
Charlotte Parham
Friend
November 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you cousin Wanda.
Vanessa Carroll
Family
November 24, 2020
My first cousin baby, I loved you like my own. You were funny, smart and full of energy. You will forever be in my heart. Missing you already Buck...Rest Easy Baby!!
Crystal Harris
Sister
November 23, 2020
I am sorry for your loss
Donna Jones
Friend
November 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Terri Mason
Family
November 23, 2020
I never in a million years thought this would be you. We have known each other a very long time and been thru a lot. I thank God for allowing our paths to cross and for me to get to know you on a level that most don't. I'm going to miss you my friend for life. I could never forget you. Love Always
Yolanda Coleman
Friend
