Brian Carlyle Moody, 52, born September 7, 1966, at Petersburg General Hospital, to Mr. and Mrs. Asa Carlyle Moody Jr., passed away on March 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Asa C. Moody; uncles, Gary P. Fox of Pulaski, Robert E. Moody (Terry) of Chesterfield; aunt, Anne M. Jones of Bracey; maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles G. Fox Jr. of Pulaski; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Asa C. Moody of Petersburg. He is survived by his mother, Charlyne Fox Moody; uncle, Freddie Fox of Roanoke; aunt, Sue B. Hollis of Mississippi; and many cousins and extended family.
Brian graduated from Colonial Heights High School and went on to graduate from William & Mary with a degree in business in 1988. He lived and worked in several areas, but his heart was always in Virginia Beach. He was a talented musician throughout his life, earning many recognitions for his ability to play the guitar.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed or you may make a donation to in Brian's Name. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019