Brian Patrick Sexton, 64, of Prince George VA, died July 9, 2020.
Born and raised in Framingham, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Thomas F. Sexton and the late Jeanne D. Sexton. Brian was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a wonderful friend to all who knew him.
He was a graduate of Framingham North High School in 1974, and a graduate of Norwich University with a B.S. in Business in 1979. Upon graduation, Brian was commissioned and served as an officer in the United States Army for 8 years. Following his time in the military, he continued to devote his work at Fort Lee for 30 years. After his time at Fort Lee, Brian began to work with his loving wife, Melinda, as a REALTOR at Ingram and Associates in Hopewell.
Brian was the most dedicated and involved father that his two sons could have asked for. He wholeheartedly and willingly volunteered his time in both of their sports and academics. Brian was an extremely loving and devoted grandfather and set the example of patience, dedication and selflessness to his two grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his brother Andrew Sexton.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Melinda Miller Sexton; sons, Scott Thomas Sexton and his wife Meagan of Midlothian, and Christopher John Sexton of Prince George. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Carter Lill Sexton and Landon Scott Sexton; a sister Katherine Sexton Miller and her husband Tom of Melbourne, Florida; brother Mark Sexton of Holliston, Massachusetts; brother Michael Sexton and his wife Marlene of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Nancy Sexton (widow of Andrew) of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, North Prince George, VA.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 in memory of Brian P. Sexton.
