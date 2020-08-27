Mr. Brian Scott Charity, Sr., of 500 Kippax Street, Hopewell, VA, affectionately known as "Do All, Tate or BC", departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on October 7, 1968 to Barbara Charity. Brian was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Charles City, VA. He graduated from Charles City High School, Class of 1986. Brian was employed at Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority and was the owner of Do All Media, LLC.
He was a member of the Prince Hall Mason Eureka Lodge #15 Petersburg, VA, Co-Founder of Balling After Dark and Co-Founder of The Thanksgiving Community Feeding. Brian also was a member of the Brotherhood, Community Outreach, and the Office on Youth as the Special Events Coordinator. He was a well-known DJ in the Tri-Cities area. Brian enjoyed traveling, going to the gun range, doing odd jobs, driving long distances, but most of all he enjoyed eating out.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Charity; father, Claude Brown, Sr.; sister, Jonell Collins and his brother-in-law, James A. Baugh.
Brian leaves to cherish his precious memories: Samoan Street Charity (he affectionately called "Sweets"); children, Jabrielle Street, Jyasia Street, Paradise Batson Charity, Satavia Coleman, Javon Morse and Brian Charity, Jr.; god-children, Sevyn Taylor and Audriana Coleman; sisters, Amelia Cotton (Oliver) and Carissa Brown; brothers, Stephen Charity (Rika), Claude Brown, Jr., and Eric Allen; devoted aunt, LaVerne Greenhill (Christopher); uncle, Ernest Charity, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Montique Ennis-Lewis (Torrance), Esther Ruffin-Bradford (James), and Talga Luckett; nieces, Nicholle Simpson (Adam), Ashley Charity, Chante Black and Erica Allen; nephews, Theodore Richard III (Adrianne), Robert Collins II, Devon Ennis (Shakeva), Devonté Ennis, Donovan Ennis and Clyde Black, Jr.; special friends, Joe Marsh, Harold Charity, Jr., Carl Taylor, Lloyd Taylor, Arkell Graves, Shawn Whiting, Nathaniel Williams, Michael Jolly, Alex Givens, Andre Hoseky, Roy Coleman, Jr., Sam Campbell, Nico Charity, Mark Crump, Gene Crump, Carlos Davis, Naquetta Mitchell, Gerald Napper, Ervg Clayton, Gerry Leech, Jr. Terence Doctor, the Graves Family, Coleman Family, and Griffin Family and the Guy Family; and a host of other relatives, and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Merner Athletic Field, 201 N. 12th Avenue, Hopewell, VA (in the event of inclement weather service will be held in Hopewell High School Gymnasium, 400 S. Mesa Drive, Hopewell, VA), the Rev. James H. Johnson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.