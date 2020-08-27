1/1
BRIAN SCOTT CHARITY SR.
1968 - 2020
Mr. Brian Scott Charity, Sr., of 500 Kippax Street, Hopewell, VA, affectionately known as "Do All, Tate or BC", departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on October 7, 1968 to Barbara Charity. Brian was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Charles City, VA. He graduated from Charles City High School, Class of 1986. Brian was employed at Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority and was the owner of Do All Media, LLC.

He was a member of the Prince Hall Mason Eureka Lodge #15 Petersburg, VA, Co-Founder of Balling After Dark and Co-Founder of The Thanksgiving Community Feeding. Brian also was a member of the Brotherhood, Community Outreach, and the Office on Youth as the Special Events Coordinator. He was a well-known DJ in the Tri-Cities area. Brian enjoyed traveling, going to the gun range, doing odd jobs, driving long distances, but most of all he enjoyed eating out.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Charity; father, Claude Brown, Sr.; sister, Jonell Collins and his brother-in-law, James A. Baugh.

Brian leaves to cherish his precious memories: Samoan Street Charity (he affectionately called "Sweets"); children, Jabrielle Street, Jyasia Street, Paradise Batson Charity, Satavia Coleman, Javon Morse and Brian Charity, Jr.; god-children, Sevyn Taylor and Audriana Coleman; sisters, Amelia Cotton (Oliver) and Carissa Brown; brothers, Stephen Charity (Rika), Claude Brown, Jr., and Eric Allen; devoted aunt, LaVerne Greenhill (Christopher); uncle, Ernest Charity, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Montique Ennis-Lewis (Torrance), Esther Ruffin-Bradford (James), and Talga Luckett; nieces, Nicholle Simpson (Adam), Ashley Charity, Chante Black and Erica Allen; nephews, Theodore Richard III (Adrianne), Robert Collins II, Devon Ennis (Shakeva), Devonté Ennis, Donovan Ennis and Clyde Black, Jr.; special friends, Joe Marsh, Harold Charity, Jr., Carl Taylor, Lloyd Taylor, Arkell Graves, Shawn Whiting, Nathaniel Williams, Michael Jolly, Alex Givens, Andre Hoseky, Roy Coleman, Jr., Sam Campbell, Nico Charity, Mark Crump, Gene Crump, Carlos Davis, Naquetta Mitchell, Gerald Napper, Ervg Clayton, Gerry Leech, Jr. Terence Doctor, the Graves Family, Coleman Family, and Griffin Family and the Guy Family; and a host of other relatives, and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Merner Athletic Field, 201 N. 12th Avenue, Hopewell, VA (in the event of inclement weather service will be held in Hopewell High School Gymnasium, 400 S. Mesa Drive, Hopewell, VA), the Rev. James H. Johnson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
01:00 PM
Merner Athletic Field
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
54 entries
August 26, 2020
Brother, I’m still sitting here in total disbelief and missing our daily conversations. Brother, you was there for me at one of my lowest times in life ( When my Son was in the hospital) and I would never forget how you encourage me to keep fighting. Bro, the big brother wisdom you always dropped on me; when I was moving out of pocket or to fast, I will always cherish and pass on. Thanks for always being real with me and not going along to get along because I was “Arkell”. Bro, you have truly left a blessing on this world and could not have possessed a better nickname. “ Do All “ A true legend!!!! Love you Bro!!!!
Arkell Graves
Brother
August 26, 2020
To a very special guy in my book it’s been some times you would call or text out of nowhere like you knew i needed you and you always seem to always help me get it together i’m really gonna miss the dj talk computers etc we would talk forever i miss you my friend
Larry Cook
Friend
August 26, 2020

My heart is heavy right now but I know god makes no mistakes.my condolences goes out to your wife sweets and your family and I thank god for allowing you in my life Tate we go along way back since school and still kept in touch thru the years I will hold on to those
Memories forever u were a really great person to all you will truly b missed by many RIP TATE
Tonya Smith
Friend
August 26, 2020
Rest easy ... prayers for healing,strength for his family
Sherree Lashawn
August 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
LaTonya Sylvester
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
All my love and support for my extended family!! You will be missed Do All!!!
Cheryl Ceasar
Friend
August 26, 2020
To the family of Tate everyone knows Samoan was his "Sweets" everytime I ran across them they were glowing which let me know love still exist. Tate did so many things for the kids in the community n wanted them to know keep your head up n stay out the way,just a kind hearted person Praying for the family in days to come you will find peace and comfort.
Martha Peterson
Friend
August 26, 2020
Tonya Smith
Friend
August 26, 2020
God Bless your family you will be truly missed. Missed working with you at the Housing Authority you kept me laughing.
LaFonia Thornton
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Death is never easy no matter the situation but the unexpected doesn't give a warning or preparation. We as whole wasn't ready however there was no doubt from our visit the other day Samoan, he was READY. He has taught us all a very valuable lesson. Thank you BC for being such a amazing person that did it all! Blessings
Tarsha Moss-Blowe
Friend
August 26, 2020
We love and will miss you dearly cuzzo! May God help our family get thru this and the friends and people of the lives you blessed your presence with...
Cherell Miles
Family
August 26, 2020
I find this so hard to believe. I keep thinking about our last conversation on messenger. I keep going back to that day in Mr. Page's room in High School and you singing at Nell's grave... My PEACE comes from knowing you are back with your LOVES, Cousin Barbara and Nell. Until we meet again Cuz, rest on. Prayers to all family and friends.
FELICIA BROWN
Family
August 26, 2020
Words cannot express how I feel. Just look to the hills for your help. Tate was a good guy, loved by many. Each time i would c him.he would say just don't say it that was our secret. Love you family. Take care God has you, and you know this. PEACE.
Marsha Charity
Family
August 26, 2020
Sending Prayers and Condolences to the family
Stuart & Muriel Hedgepeth
Friend
August 26, 2020
I am very saddened to hear of the loss of Tate. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Family. Asking God to provide the strength needed during this sad and difficult time. Continue to cherish those precious memories of your love one and trusting God to guide you... RIP CUZ
Keisha Bradby
Family
August 26, 2020
Brian will always be remember he was a good friend. God bless the Charity family
Tony Simmons
Coworker
August 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May God continue to hold you all in his comforting arms
Michelle Crewe
Friend
August 26, 2020
RIP MY FRIEND
Alphonso Jefferson
Friend
August 25, 2020
Brian was such a nice person. He was a class mate of mine he will be missed dearly. May God continue to Bless the family.
Cheryl Barbour Myers
Friend
August 25, 2020
You will be truly missed! Great childhood memories growing up in Wayside with you and all of the Wayside crew. Prayers for comfort and strength for the family
Sherry Lindsay
Friend
August 25, 2020
Prayers and condolences to his wife and his family , sending prayers for strength and healing
Speedy Bailey
Friend
August 25, 2020
Condolences to his wife and family. Such a good person He will be missed.
Kimberly Jones
Friend
August 25, 2020
Keeping the family lifted up in prayer. Praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. Brian will truly be missed.
Carol Gibbs
Friend
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Katia johnson
Family
August 25, 2020
RIP Brian May God continue to watch over his wife and kids and family you going be miss
Sabrina Carter Ferrell
August 25, 2020
Rest Easy, Old friend
Marty Bradby
Friend
August 25, 2020
My deepest condolences goes out to Samoan, his children, family, friends and community. Brian lived life. Remember all the good times in school in Charles City. He became such an impact to everyone he came in contact me. RIP my friend
Marcie Jines
Friend
August 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss praying for you and your family
Andrea Brown
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Such a sweet soul that made a huge impact to his community and loved ones. Sincere condolences to his wife, kids, and other family members. May your memories help bring you comfort.
Angela Woodley Crawley
Friend
August 25, 2020
It's just so hard to see your name and picture in the obituary. It seems so unreal. I might not understand why God called you home so soon but I know in His infinite wisdom you were in His plans and He needed you more. Gone but never ever be forgotten. Bubba I'm praying for you and your family for strength during this most difficult time. Love Always!!
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Friend
August 25, 2020
Tate you will truly be missed R I P .
Jeffrey Bradby
Classmate
August 25, 2020
Man Im surely gonna miss you. Until we meet again, rest in peace my brother.
Harold Charity jr
Family
August 25, 2020
I love you Brian (wayside)
Danielle Otey
August 25, 2020
Cuz will truly be missed. He will always be one of the Wayside boys. Growing up in CC with him was so much fun. He always had our back and would always lend a helping hand. Gonna miss you Tate until we meet again. Sending my prayers to the entire family.
Mia Charity Greene
Family
August 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss Rest in Heavenly peace
Leelee Greene
Friend
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Brian was a great man and friend I have never meet his wife however feom being friends with him on FB one thing for sure he loved him some Sweets; to the family find peace ib knowing God makes no mistakes he saw his work was done on earth and his purpose has been servered sonhe said job well done cone to get rest. My sincere condolences
Gail Jones
Friend
August 24, 2020
Oh my dear Brian. Why are you gone so soon? I guess God needed another angel but it is way too soon. You were a joy to work with and had a sweet smile and great spirit. Thank you for being in my life at LakeRidge! We made a great team and you will be missed my friend. RIP Dear Brian...
Sandy Logan
Coworker
August 24, 2020
Rest easy, Bro
Christopher Russ
Friend
August 24, 2020
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Jennifer Jones
Friend
August 24, 2020
Brian was not just a great husband to you, but also a very wonderful person having touched the lives of many. His passing has brought gloom to many around & we are all going to miss him lots. You being the closest to him, I know that I can never possibly understand the heartache & terrible loss you are suffering. But do know that our thoughts, prayers, & most heartfelt condolences are with you & your family during this trying time.
The Alston Family
Coworker
August 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Reginald Ruffin
August 23, 2020
Samoan I am deeply saddened by the news of your love one may the grace of Hod give you peace and comfort and provide strength in this difficult time may the lord heal the broken heart’s.
Karla Saunders
Coworker
August 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherwin Williams
August 23, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Brian. He was a very kind person with a huge heart. I met him on fb during the time he was trying to quit smoking cigarettes. He shared some beautiful things on fb and I appreciated it 100%. My heart is truly hurting, even through I know God is in charge. I'm sending my deepest condolences to his wife, children and entire family. Continue to cherish those fond memories of Brian in you hearts forever. Another Guardian Angel to watch over his family and friends who he loved dearly. Rip Brian
Bertha Bland
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
May God wrap his arms around you and the entire family and give you peace
Sunlight-Williams Lodge#1558
August 23, 2020
Absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Hold things down Bro until we meet again. Love you
Carissa Brown
Sister
August 23, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your hearts forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Shannon"Nikki" James
August 22, 2020
Prayers to his family. He was a great person. I had the pleasure of growing up with him in Charles City. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help out!!
Gena Jones
Friend
August 22, 2020
I just don't know what to say. Still in denial. No one will ever be able to take your place. You left a marking that will always last in everybody lives. You was always a phone call away for many of us. Thank you for being the kind hearted person you've been throughout so many yrs especially in mines ( since our kids was in grade school)
To the family thank you for sharing him with everybody he was everybody family. He was well loved and respected. Just know he up in heaven w his mom they having a good ol time. I can hear him saving if_yall crying they better be tears of joy.
Forever in our hearts
Until we meet again my friend.
Rose Efaw
Family
August 22, 2020
My prayers are you and the family, I'm so sorry. Brain will be truly missed
Nabagereka Turley
Friend
August 22, 2020
A Friend to everyone, always there with a helping hand to anyone who needed it, He will be sorely missed.
Chris Alston
Friend
August 22, 2020
Sincere sympathy for you and your family during this difficult time
Inell Jones
Friend
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
My sincere condolences to the family my prayer's are with you.
Brenda Powell
Friend
August 21, 2020
Tate you are already missed and as much as your passing hurts, I know you're in the arms of our Heavenly Father because you were an angel to many here on earth. You've earned your wings, so Rest in Paradise my friend. To Samone and family you are all in my prayers
Jackie Cookie Tyler
