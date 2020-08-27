Brother, I’m still sitting here in total disbelief and missing our daily conversations. Brother, you was there for me at one of my lowest times in life ( When my Son was in the hospital) and I would never forget how you encourage me to keep fighting. Bro, the big brother wisdom you always dropped on me; when I was moving out of pocket or to fast, I will always cherish and pass on. Thanks for always being real with me and not going along to get along because I was “Arkell”. Bro, you have truly left a blessing on this world and could not have possessed a better nickname. “ Do All “ A true legend!!!! Love you Bro!!!!

Arkell Graves

