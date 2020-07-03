1/1
BROADIS PARKER
1943 - 2020
The beloved Mr. Broadis Parker of 25314 Sawmill Road, Carson, Virginia was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19th 2020 at the Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Mr. Parker was born to the late Oblee and Adlue Robinson Parker in Dinwiddie County on September 1, 1943. He was preceded in death by one sister Shirley Kirby and three brothers Benjamin Parker, Raymond C. Parker, and Robert Lee Parker.

Mr. Parker was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church. He attended Dinwiddie Public Schools.

Our dear loved one was a caring, giving, and and patient friend to everyone he met. He loved going to the Bethel Red Sox ball park to attend the baseball games. He also loved planting and working in his garden. He will be mostly missed for his smile and speaking to everyone he cane in contact with calling everyone "Cuz".

He leaves to cherish his memory one devoted brother, Henry Parker that took care of him in every way possible. When you saw one you saw the other. One sister Olivia Parker, of Baltimore, Maryland. One sister in law, Berline Parker if Petersburg, Virginia. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 25314 Sawmill Road, Carson, Virginia, at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 4, 2020

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves..

Funeral Services have been entrusted to the professional staff if W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, Virginia. ( 804-478-4811). www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
25314 Sawmill Road
Funeral services provided by
W.L. Fields Funeral Home
10814 Doyle Blvd
Mc Kenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4811
