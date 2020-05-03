Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Browning Alexander Hyde passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1992, in Richmond, VA, to Elizabeth Butler Hyde and Eric Conrad Hyde. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Fred Butler; and Grandmother, Joan Levenson. He is survived by his parents and 9 year old son, Landon Alexander Hyde. He is also survived by (13) Uncles and Aunts and (19) Cousins.
Browning had an unmeasured love for his family and was a brother to his friends. He had a great love for music and art. He loved the outdoors and found all beauty in nature. In his 28 years he touched many lives and will be remembered by his infectious smile and laughter.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020
