Bruce Duane Neatrour, 73, of Disputanta passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born September 26, 1945, he was the son of the late Frederic Albert and Ellen Gertrude Neatrour and was also preceded in death by his brother, Frederic Neatrour. Bruce and his wife, Mary, attended Life Church in Chester, Virginia. He was a United States Army Veteran, having proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Army, Bruce became a salesman for a number of different products. He treasured traveling to warm destinations outside of the United States with his wife. He loved listening to rock and roll and enjoyed listening and playing music with his wife at the Hopewell Moose Lodge and at nursing homes for the residents that live there.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 35 years, Mary Louise Grey Neatrour; daughter, Ellen Neatrour Smith and husband, Dr. James Smith; grandchildren, Cole and Hunter Smith; step-children, Rose Marie Nimmo, Charles Edward Rieves and wife, Dana; step-grandchildren, John Edward Simmons and wife, Amanda, Michael Rieves; step-great-grandchildren, Alexis Marie Simmons, John Edward Simmons Jr.; brother, James Edgar Neatrour and wife, Donna Ondich; second cousin, Tony Lamoreaux and wife, Shelly and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019