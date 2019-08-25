|
Bruce transitioned to his heavenly home as he was called to God's everlasting care on August 20, 2019. He lived in Disputanta, Virginia for many years and was a retired contractor and racing promoter.
Bruce was a community leader and businessman and was President of Greene's Raceway, Inc. for over 55 years and was a popular announcer for many years. He was a American Motorcycle Assn. (AMA) Congressman for Virginia, a lifetime AMA Official serving at Daytona Intl . Speedway for many years at the Daytona 200 during Daytona Bike Week.. He created many types of motorsport racing in Virginia and the East Coast presenting enduros, hare scrambles, go-karts, drag racing, flat tract, motocross, truck and tractor pulls and 4x4 Mud Bog events. He was a founding member of the Virginia Strokers Motorcycle Club in the 1960's with many of his high school friends and co-workers. He was the first minority racing facility owner in the United States. He and his wife operated the former Greene' Cycle Shop and G. W. Greene Trucking Company. He was a community leader serving on the Prince George Zoning Board, a founding member of the Prince George Emergency Crew and early contributor in the early 1970's dedicating the proceeds from racing events to the emergency crew and fire departments. He served on the County Grand Jury for many years. Bruce was supportive to events and causes for persons with special needs and disabilities along with his wife and family. He was a former employee of Fort Lee Officer's Club (Bar Manager), a farmer, worked at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company and continuously worked as a Building Contractor until his retirement.
He was a devoted father, brother and grandfather. He had a gift of talking to everyone he met and to talk about anything with a motor and racing. He loved to prepare the racing courses and spent time to make the dirt just right. Bruce taught his three daughters how to be independent, ride motorcycles and have fun. He loved to travel and especially liked cruises and being with family at the beach. He also loved exploring new places with family and friends. He is finally at peace for eternity in God's care after several years of declining health. His expressed his desire to be at home with his wife Gloria surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Cora Greene, brother, Elwood Leon Greene, brother-in-law, Alvin Dildy, and son-in-law, Ronnie Ford and other cousins and family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Gloria Weldon Greene; three daughters, Sheryl G. Ford, Vonda G. Capria (Ret. USN Captain Frederick), and Carol M. Nitti (Jason); four grandchildren, Veronica Ford Branch (1st Army Lt., Jermaine), Vittoria and Nicholas Capria, and Winston Nitti; two great granddaughters, Velicity and Marionetta Branch; one sister, Catherine Greene Dildy; sister and brother-in-laws, Tommy and Connie Edwards, Wendell and Joan Weldon, Fred and Odessa Smith and Dorothy Weldon; special family and friends, James and Regan Taylor, Nathaniel Pride, Sr., Donnell Stewart, Charles Kvasnicka, Jesse and Kenneth Thomas, Vernard Jones, Marilyn Newby and Coleman Family, Charles Burrow and family, The Ford, Capria and Nitti families; nieces, nephews, cousins, family, associates, customers, colleagues, neighbors and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 28,2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishmnet, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 25, 2019