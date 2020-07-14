Bruce Thomas Kinsey, 58, of Waverly, Virginia, passed away peacefully in the early morning of July 9, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side. Born in Suffolk, Virginia, Bruce was the youngest son of Robert Edward Kinsey, Sr. and Dorothy Virginia (Bowden) Kinsey, both deceased. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Edward Kinsey, Jr., as well as his stepmother Lell Bailey Kinsey. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathy Ann Kinsey, his brother Kenneth Henry Kinsey and his wife Sheila, his brother Gary Lawrence Kinsey and his wife Judy, sister-in-law Kay Kinsey, his aunt Kathleen Kinsey Williams, stepsister Constance Hall, and his stepdaughter Elizabeth Harrell Beckley, (Lisa), and her husband James. Bruce is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Master Sergeant James Levi Helms, USA, Retired, and his wife Tammy, his sister-in-law Sandra Helms Mitchell and her husband Walt, sister-in-law Sherry Helms, and several cousins, nephews, and nieces as well as many special friends. Bruce also leaves behind his devoted children, Sheena, ("not quite right" chocolate lab), Kodi, (black lab), Lynx, (yellow tabby cat), and Charlie, (the Beta fish).
Bruce, also known as, "the nicest guy around," made friends wherever he wandered. To be a friend was to be family in many cases. Whether you met him in the line at a store, as a member of the Waverly Rescue Squad, at a music gig where he played the drums, or at work at Standard Motor Products, you were often gifted with a bashful smile and genuine kindness. His greatest loves were his wife, his pets, being in a band, fishing, and the Washington Redskins. (His love for the Redskins could be rocky at times but he was not a quitter.) He was happiest at home playing with his labs, relaxing in the pool, or just piddling around in the man shed.
A celebration of life video will be posted to FaceBook as there will not be a funeral or memorial service per his wishes. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
– Virginia Chapter in Bruce's memory.