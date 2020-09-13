1/1
BRUCE W. BERRY
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRUCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Wayne Berry, born November 16th, 1959, of Dinwiddie, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. Bruce was the son of late Walter and Joyce Berry.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Vickie Berry, daughters Jennifer Berry (Michael Farlow) and Holly Hardy, son-in-law Zachary Hardy, brothers Rex and Kenneth Berry (Lynn), sister Tammie Bailey (James), two grandchildren Madison and Nathan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bruce loved hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. He loved his family deeply and will be missed by many family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20th at 3:00pm at 1027 Point of Rocks Rd, Chester, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Vicki I am so sorry to hear about Bruce, my heart and prayers are with you. I know how hard this is going to be as I lost my husband of 40 years last year.
Tamara Beasley Milton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved