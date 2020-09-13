Bruce Wayne Berry, born November 16th, 1959, of Dinwiddie, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. Bruce was the son of late Walter and Joyce Berry.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years Vickie Berry, daughters Jennifer Berry (Michael Farlow) and Holly Hardy, son-in-law Zachary Hardy, brothers Rex and Kenneth Berry (Lynn), sister Tammie Bailey (James), two grandchildren Madison and Nathan, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Bruce loved hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. He loved his family deeply and will be missed by many family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20th at 3:00pm at 1027 Point of Rocks Rd, Chester, Virginia.

