Bruce Wayne Bowman Sr., 79, of Hopewell, VA, has gone home to be with Jesus, his Lord. Bruce was proceeded in death by his father, Clyde L. Bowman Sr.; mother, Ruth S. Bowman; two brothers, Clyde L. "Barney" Bowman Jr. and Charles Henry Bowman; and two sisters, Elizabeth B. Floyd and Arlene B. Marciano. He is survived by his wife of over 22 years, Cathy Bowman; a son, Bruce W. Bowman Jr.; a daughter, Sherrie Holyman; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bruce was nurtured in the faith at Matoaca United Methodist Church, but later moved his membership to Lebanon United Methodist Church in Dinwiddie, VA, where he became very active in the choir and the leadership of the church. Bruce was also a civic-minded individual. He gave of his time and talents in the Dinwiddie Ruritan Club. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge #15 in Petersburg, where he recently received his 50-year membership pin at a special breakfast in his honor. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lebanon UMC, 12450 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. A memorial service will be held at Lebanon UMC on Friday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m., followed with interment at Southlawn Memorial Park in Petersburg. Flowers are welcome, or donations in his memory can be sent to Lebanon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, 12450 Courthouse Roadn Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019