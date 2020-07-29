Or Copy this URL to Share

Bruce Wayne Willis, 62, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life July 24, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Annie Stith-Willis; sons, Joshua and Jefferson Willis; parents, Howard Sr. and Virginia Willis; sisters, Debbie and Sonja (Henry); brother, Howard Jr. (Sabrina); a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service 12 noon Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street. Interment private.

