1/1
BRUCE WAYNE WILLIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRUCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Wayne Willis, 62, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life July 24, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Annie Stith-Willis; sons, Joshua and Jefferson Willis; parents, Howard Sr. and Virginia Willis; sisters, Debbie and Sonja (Henry); brother, Howard Jr. (Sabrina); a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service 12 noon Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street. Interment private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fifth Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by March Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved