Bryan LerVar Morgan, 42, died peacefully at his residence on the evening of Saturday, January 18th, 2020. He was a native to Dinwiddie County and was born on August 30, 1977, to Larry Morgan and Vida Powell.
He was employed at CFS as a mechanic/truck driver. He was a fan of drag racing, football, and baseball. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. He was a shopaholic and loved to show off and stand out.
He was predeceased by his mother, Vida Powell; his paternal aunt, Deborah Bonner; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Gertrude Morgan; and his maternal grandparents, Kermit and Corrine Powell.
He leaves to cherish pleasant memories of him, a son, Bryce Streat, and an honorary son, Branden Streat, and their mother, a devoted friend, Candace Streat; his devoted girlfriend and caregiver, Ametrice Williams; his father, Larry Morgan (Barbara); two sisters, LaToya Moritis (Joseph) and Bria Peterson; a brother, Jacari Hudson; maternal aunts, Velois Evans (James), Annie Mason, and Irma Jones; his godmother, Carolyn Jordan (Sherman); paternal aunts, Vonda Morgan and Elaine Roney (Floyd); a paternal uncle, Frankie Morgan (Sylvia); and a host of cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heaven Sent Home Health Services for the care and compassion they provided. We would also like to thank all of his family and friends who helped and spent time with him, especially his devoted cousins, Shelley Johnson, Sherita Fisher, Mike Wyatt, and Jason Bonner.
No public viewing; in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the .
A memorial service will be held at Olive Branch Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Wanda Tucker, officiating and Rev. Kevin Northam, eulogizing.
There will be no repast after the service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020