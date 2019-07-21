Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
BRYAN P. ELLISON Obituary
Bryan Paul Ellison, 53, of Hopewell, VA, passed away, Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He is the son of the late Paul T. Ellison.

Bryan was a United States Army Veteran. He was a manager for Standard Motor Production in Disputanta, VA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Tammy Ellison; daughter, Kara Bryanne Ellison; son, Jacob Hazen Hewitt; mother, Jayne Warthan (Nelson); sisters, Alynda Ayers (Ronnie) and Amy Ruyle; sisters-in-law, Tina Raatz (Dave) and Jacquelynn Horne (Michael); nephews, Rick Bogan (Tracy), Ryan Bogan, Will Bogan and Tony Tabaka; nieces, Madison Cole and Haley Ruyle; as well as numerous extended family and friends, along with his fur baby, Emmy Lou.

The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, where a service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, with Pastor Thurman Collier officiating.

Interment will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Courthouse, VA. 23002.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 21 to July 22, 2019
