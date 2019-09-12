Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
BUFFY BROWDER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BUFFY BROWDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BUFFY DENISE BROWDER


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BUFFY DENISE BROWDER Obituary
Ms. Buffy Denise Browder of 419 Porterville Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life of September 4, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. She was born on June 25, 1972, in Petersburg, VA, to Joseph C. Browder and Elsie M. Browder.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph C. Browder; and brother, Jerry A. Browder.

Buffy leaves to cherish her memory: sons, Timothy A. Browder (Shonte) and Antione L. Browder, both of Petersburg, VA; six grandchildren, T'marion Browder, Amard Simms, Kemora Browder, Kamryn Tucker-Browder, Antione Browder, Jr. and Rubyanna Browder; sisters; Noreta E. Clark (Clifton), Valencia M. Delane (Leroy), Brenda Browder Fitzgerald and Terry A. Browder (Walter), all of Petersburg, VA; god-daughter, Jenell Hobbs; brothers, David M. Browder, Craig R. Browder, Tony I. Browder and Timothy E. Browder, all of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Eddie Peterson, Tuana Wilson, Angelique Mack and Jewel Hinton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will assemble 3:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 216 Lakewood Drive, Petersburg, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BUFFY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now