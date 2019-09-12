|
|
Ms. Buffy Denise Browder of 419 Porterville Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life of September 4, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. She was born on June 25, 1972, in Petersburg, VA, to Joseph C. Browder and Elsie M. Browder.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph C. Browder; and brother, Jerry A. Browder.
Buffy leaves to cherish her memory: sons, Timothy A. Browder (Shonte) and Antione L. Browder, both of Petersburg, VA; six grandchildren, T'marion Browder, Amard Simms, Kemora Browder, Kamryn Tucker-Browder, Antione Browder, Jr. and Rubyanna Browder; sisters; Noreta E. Clark (Clifton), Valencia M. Delane (Leroy), Brenda Browder Fitzgerald and Terry A. Browder (Walter), all of Petersburg, VA; god-daughter, Jenell Hobbs; brothers, David M. Browder, Craig R. Browder, Tony I. Browder and Timothy E. Browder, all of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Eddie Peterson, Tuana Wilson, Angelique Mack and Jewel Hinton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 3:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 216 Lakewood Drive, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019