Burton DeWayne Milton, 58, of South Chesterfield, VA, passed away at his home and went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019. Born December 16, 1960, in Covington, VA, Burton was the son of the late Clarence W. Milton Sr. and Edna B. Milton Saunders. In addition to his parents, Burt was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence W. "Junnie" Milton Jr. and a brother-in-law, Butch Beasley. Burt worked for Petersburg Builders Supply for many years. He then went on to become a tractor trailer driver for Georgia Pacific. For the past 20 years, he has been a tractor trailer driver at Pitt Ohio. Burt also volunteered with Southside Virginia Emergency Crew for over 10 years. He loved to play golf and watch NASCAR. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Tamara A. Milton of Chesterfield; three daughters, Brandy L. Graham (James) of Fayetteville, NC, Brittany D. Johnson of Raleigh, NC and Bethany N. Thompson (Blake) of Dinwiddie; two grandchildren, Bryanna Graham and Aryanna Graham; a sister, Gail M. Gibson (Robert) of Christiansburg; a fur baby, Nunu; a brother-in-law, Chuck Beasley; sisters-in-law, Mary Farnsworth and Nancy Beasley; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 25 to May 26, 2019