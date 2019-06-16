|
|
C. Bishop Knott Sr., 90, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Mr. Knott is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Knott Walls, and two brothers, Charlie and R.L. Knott. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Betty Knott; a son, Bishop Knott Jr. and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Bodhi Knott, Mushin Knott and husband Lewis Harris, Sarah Tanos and husband Nick; two great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Page Harris. Mr. Knott will be remembered a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frist Presbyterian Church, 1107 W. Broadway, Hopewell, VA 23860, in memory of C. Bishop Knott Sr. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 16 to June 17, 2019