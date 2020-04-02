|
Our hearts were saddened with the loss of our beloved, Mr. Calvin Alexander Knight, affectionately known as "Cheeks." Mr. Cheeks entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, George A. Knight; grandmother, Mary Lee Knight; grandfather, John A. Knight, Sr.; great grandmother, Maggie Mayfield Brown; and great nephew, Mason Lee Boyd Knight.
Calvin was born September 9, 1969, to George A. Knight and Alice D. Shine. He was a great father, son, brother, nephew and friend to many that loved him dearly. He was a graduate of Petersburg High School. Calvin was employed at Hill-Phoenix for over 19 years.
He was a great fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Boston Celtics. Calvin loved fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He had a very kind-heart and was a great mentor and motivator to many.
Despite the many challenges he faced over the last few years he overcame everything and never gave up or stopped being who he was. Cheeks had the strongest spirit of determination and will to continue on his journey.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his daughter whom he loved unconditionally, Teoni Maria Buford; mother, Alice D. Hite (Larry) of Richmond; grandmother, Eliza D. Shine of Petersburg; two sisters, Yolanda Gholson (Wayne) and Veronica Knight, both of Petersburg; nephews, DeJuan Knight, KeJuan Knight, and Jamarion Knight; nieces, Quanesha Knight and Jakaela Gholson; two great nephews, Nylik Jones and Dreem Gholson; very devoted uncle, John A. Knight, Jr.; two god-children, Laila and Tariq Braxton; three very devoted friends, Tony Smith, Tenell Braxton and Darkeesha Bailey Sims; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020