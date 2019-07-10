Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
CALVIN BASKERVILLE
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
2223 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
CALVIN BASKERVILLE
CALVIN D. BASKERVILLE

CALVIN D. BASKERVILLE Obituary
Mr. Calvin D. Baskerville, 55, of 1106 Sussex Street, Petersburg, VA, gained his wings on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He attended Stony Creek Junior High School and Job Corps, where he earned his GED. He was employed at Richard Crowder Construction for many years and Shoosmith Construction Inc. until his health declined.

Mr. Baskerville loved to fish. Whenever his uncle would call and say, "D, you want to try them today?", he would press his way out no matter how he felt. Fishing was his passion. When he couldn't get out to fish, he would watch it on the television.

Calvin was preceded in death by his father, John Baskerville Sr.; mother, Shirley Baskerville; maternal grandmother, Mahala Carter; sister, Edith Carter-Jones; and a very devoted uncle, Walter Lee Carter.

Calvin leaves to cherish his memories: a wife of 19 years, Margaret H. Baskerville; three sons, Calvin Mizell (Lady), Osirian Hayes (Natayia) and Emmanuel Hayes; a devoted daughter, Mandisa Hayes; eight grandchildren, Briana Mizell, Cal'Vasia Mizell, Nishawnta Jones, Naqvon Tucker, Elizah Hayes, Jeremiah Hayes, Teara Hayes and Ketarious Hayes; five brothers, John Baskerville, Condrew Baskerville, Benjamin Baskerville (Patricia), Tyrone Baskerville (Renee) and devoted Jerome Baskerville (Melissa); one great-granddaughter, Andraé Peterson; great aunt, Beatrice Baskerville; uncles, George Carter (Cora Ann), Condrew Alexander; two devoted nieces, Latrina Carter and Mahala Moore; devoted friend, Sam Prosise; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves Sr., pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 1106 Sussex Street, Petersburg, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019
