Mr. Calvin Dexter DeWayne Brown, born May 20, 1978, departed this life on March 23, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at in the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 732-7841. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, funeral director. Online condolences may be submitted to www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 4, 2019