The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CALVIN BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CALVIN DEXTER DEWAYNE BROWN


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
CALVIN DEXTER DEWAYNE BROWN Obituary
Mr. Calvin Dexter DeWayne Brown, born May 20, 1978, departed this life on March 23, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at in the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 732-7841. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, funeral director. Online condolences may be submitted to www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now