Calvin Eugene "PaPa" Wall, 82, of Ettrick, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born September 15, 1937, to the late John and Rosa Wall. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timmie Wall; and two brothers, Floyd and Joey Wall. Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Wall; daughter, Debra Wamsley (Neil); three sons, Johnny Wall (Karen), Bradley Wall (Sheila), and Robert Wall; 12 grandchildren, Jenna "Gin" (Justin), Christina "Turtle" (Joey), Tim "Boom Boom" (Carrie), David "Dew" (Sarah), JC "Little John" (Macie), Rachel "Rap," Ryan "Pickle" (Emily), Sean "Muskrat," Tessa "Frog," Grace "EG," Erica "Sticky Nicky," Reagen "Destroyer;" nine great-grandchildren, Kennedy "Little Joey," Ashton "Root Beer," Dallas "Bull Frog," Addison "Turtle 2," Kenzie "Chunky," Bailey "Cotton," Lydia "Lilly," Lilyanna "Little Angel," one expected baby girl and many other loving relatives.
Calvin enjoyed coaching his children in little league football, basketball, and baseball. He was a great water skier. Calvin worked his entire life as a roofer and made many friends throughout the years. He also attended Claremont United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, where a funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 18, 2019