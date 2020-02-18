|
Calvin Lester Akins, 88, longtime resident of Colonial Heights, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in Petersburg on December 11, 1931, he was the son of the late Waverly T. and Mamie N. Akins, and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Tom and Howard Akins. He graduated from Petersburg High School and also attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. A Korean War veteran, Calvin served as a Gunner's Mate for the United States Navy. Calvin had a successful lifelong career in the insurance business, holding various positions and receiving numerous awards. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Goodwin and her husband, Mickey and Phyllis Akins Steedley; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Joey, Jamie and Janette; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020,in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night, February 20, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gumenick Suites at VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020