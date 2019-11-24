|
|
Mr. Calvin Lee Mickens, Sr., of 1019 Melville Street, Petersburg, VA, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hopewell Health Care, Hopewell, VA, at the age of 75.
Calvin was born on February 13, 1944 in Petersburg, VA to the late Joseph Mickens and Daisy Williamson Mickens. He was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools, graduating from Peabody High School in 1962. Calvin enlisted in the United States Army in 1962, where he served in the 32nd Artillery Brigade as a Hercules Missile Crewman until his Honorable Discharge in 1965. Afterwards, he returned home to Petersburg where he began working at Allied Signal (later Honeywell) in 1965 until his retirement after over 35 years of outstanding service. During this time Calvin advanced his vocational career by becoming one of the first African-American Class-C General Contractors in the State of Virginia in 1972, successfully operating his Contracting business over the next 30 years, leaving his mark on Petersburg and the surrounding communities which can still be seen today through the many houses built and/or renovated along the way.
Calvin was a superior athlete and fierce competitor, displaying a love for boxing from an early age. He joined the Tri-City Athletic Club of Petersburg as a teenager and went on to turn his passion into a successful amateur boxing career that included winning the Virginia Golden Gloves Welterweight Championship. He continued his love for boxing after joining the Army, representing the 32nd Brigade in matches throughout Europe.
In 1967, he met and then later married Annie Miles Mickens, and from this union two children were born: Calvin Lee Mickens II and Lisa Mickens Mason (Bryant).
Calvin is survived by: two loving children; two grandchildren, Emani and Camryn Mickens; two brothers, Carroll Mickens, Sr. of Petersburg and Ronald Mickens (Maria) of Atlanta; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends from the Blandford and Delectable Heights communities.
A special thanks to all of the staff of Hopewell Health Care, McGuire Veterans Medical Center, the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center, and the Medical College of Virginia who played such a large role in caring for Calvin; we, as a family, are so grateful.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Drive, Prince George, VA, the Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019