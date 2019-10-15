Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
CAMILLA MORRIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church
Carson, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAMILLA MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAMILLA T. MORRIS


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAMILLA T. MORRIS Obituary
Mrs. Camilla T. Morris of Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life on Friday October 11, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, VA. Camilla was born April 5, 1945, in Petersburg, VA, to Susie Tazewell Forbes and Thomas Tucker whom preceded Camilla in death.

Camilla was a woman of God, she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into her life as a young person. She became a faithful member of Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she serviced in the usher ministry and proclaimed her love for the Lord.

Camilla attended Petersburg High School. She was employed and retired from Southside Virginia Training Center (SVTC). While at SVTC, Camilla worked with individuals and ministered hymns and sung songs of praise.

She was married for over 30 years to James R. Morris her loving husband whom preceded her in death and together the two raise three handsome and talented sons.

Preceding Camilla was siblings Jerry Forbes of Carson, Larry Forbes of Carson, Gary Forbes of Petersburg, and Dennis Forbes of Jacksonville, Fl.

Camilla is survived by her three loving and cherished sons, Antonio Tazewell (Michelle) and Reginald Morris, both of Petersburg, and Kenyon Morris, Sr. (Iesha) of Chesterfield; precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Marcella Tazewell, Ineka Waller, Akilah Morris, Kenyon Morris, Jr., Araniya Williams and Omar Williams. Camilla is also survived by her siblings, Thomasine Riley (John) of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Lewis "Donny" Forbes of Petersburg, VA. Surviving Camilla are her devoted aunts and uncle, Geraldine Lanier, Mamie Battle, Fannie Walker, Rose Wilson and Jordan Harrison. Also surviving Camilla is her long-time friend and co-worker Evelyn Oden. Camilla loving memory will remain in the hearts of several wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. God Bless and keep Mrs. Camilla T. Morris!

Services will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday October 18, 2019, at the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Carson, VA., the Rev. Olanda S. Tolliver, Pastor, and Apostle Vincent Wyche, eulogist.

The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAMILLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now