|
|
Mrs. Camilla T. Morris of Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life on Friday October 11, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, VA. Camilla was born April 5, 1945, in Petersburg, VA, to Susie Tazewell Forbes and Thomas Tucker whom preceded Camilla in death.
Camilla was a woman of God, she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into her life as a young person. She became a faithful member of Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she serviced in the usher ministry and proclaimed her love for the Lord.
Camilla attended Petersburg High School. She was employed and retired from Southside Virginia Training Center (SVTC). While at SVTC, Camilla worked with individuals and ministered hymns and sung songs of praise.
She was married for over 30 years to James R. Morris her loving husband whom preceded her in death and together the two raise three handsome and talented sons.
Preceding Camilla was siblings Jerry Forbes of Carson, Larry Forbes of Carson, Gary Forbes of Petersburg, and Dennis Forbes of Jacksonville, Fl.
Camilla is survived by her three loving and cherished sons, Antonio Tazewell (Michelle) and Reginald Morris, both of Petersburg, and Kenyon Morris, Sr. (Iesha) of Chesterfield; precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Marcella Tazewell, Ineka Waller, Akilah Morris, Kenyon Morris, Jr., Araniya Williams and Omar Williams. Camilla is also survived by her siblings, Thomasine Riley (John) of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Lewis "Donny" Forbes of Petersburg, VA. Surviving Camilla are her devoted aunts and uncle, Geraldine Lanier, Mamie Battle, Fannie Walker, Rose Wilson and Jordan Harrison. Also surviving Camilla is her long-time friend and co-worker Evelyn Oden. Camilla loving memory will remain in the hearts of several wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. God Bless and keep Mrs. Camilla T. Morris!
Services will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday October 18, 2019, at the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Carson, VA., the Rev. Olanda S. Tolliver, Pastor, and Apostle Vincent Wyche, eulogist.
The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019