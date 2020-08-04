1/1
CANDY J. SHEETS
Candy "Meana" J. Sheets, 57, of North Dinwiddie, VA, gained her wings on July 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy "Billy Bop" Sheets.

Meana, as she was affectionately known, was survived by her husband, Gustavo Marquez; mother, Jeanne Viola Sheets; three children, Brandi, Tiki, and Gustavo Jr.; one sister, BooBoo; two brothers, Richie and Travis; ten grandkids; and lots of other family and friends.

Candy was a loving caregiver to her grandchildren and all of her critters- whether they had two, four, or eight legs.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 6pm to 8pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment – Petersburg, Virginia.

A Drive-In Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 6:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment – Petersburg, Virginia. Family and friends are asked to assemble at her residence at 5:00pm on the day of the service.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in memory of Candy Sheets.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffery L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family"

Masks are required at all viewings, visitations and services. All attendees are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
