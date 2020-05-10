|
Deacon Cardwell Clarke, affectionately known as 'Junior', from Petersburg, Virginia went to be with his Heavenly Father on the early morning of Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1940, in Petersburg to Jack and Lucille Harris Clarke. He was educated in the Petersburg Public School System and graduated from Peabody High School.
Deacon Clarke had an extensive career involving many different vocations. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force entering service in March of 1960 and was honorably discharged due to medical reasons that same year. Deacon Clarke also worked at Ambers BBQ, the USPS, Westvaco, Hercules, and DuPont. He retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company after 21 years of service. Among the activities Deacon Clarke enjoyed were fast cars, reading the Bible, and taking care of as well as teaching his younger brothers. His favorite car was a Road Runner which he always kept clean and well-maintained. His fun and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him. He was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia. He was an active member of many ministries, including the Diaconate, and enjoyed serving the Lord. He was a bold witness and was not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Deacon Clarke was preceded in death by his wife Reverend Pauline Clarke, his parents, and his brother Mr. John Henry Harris.
Left to cherish his memories are children Glenise Parker (Michael), Michael Clarke, Broderick Clarke, and stepsons William Thorpe and Michael Montgomery; grandchildren Whitney Clarke, Britney Clarke, Tarnesha Neil, Daemon Clarke, Charles Graves, Bobby Artis Jr., Tia Bacon, Erica George, and Michael Clarke Jr; great-grandchildren Z'ariah, Messiah, Charles Jr.; two brothers, Robert Marshall Clarke and Pastor James L. Clarke (Linda); sisters-in-law Nancy Harris (John), Mary Jackson, Blanche Arnold (John), Gale Winfield (Floyd), Frances Burns, Cecelia Thorpe, Pamela Thorpe; brother-in-law Tommy Thorpe, Jr.; also several nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Colonial Heights Care & Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care given to their loved one.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, officiating. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m.
Please follow and adhere to the guidelines set for funeral services from the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020