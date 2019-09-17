|
|
Carl Armlin Nye, Jr., 60, of Dinwiddie, VA, died September 12, 2019. Raised in Chester, VA, and a graduate of Thomas Dale High School. He retired as a brick mason after owning his own company for 30 years. Carl loved taking his dog, Molly, for rides, going to lunch with his mother-in-law, Judy, and spending time with friends, but more than anything he loved "family day" every Sunday.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilee Benner Nye; son, Travis (Grace); daughter, Kayla (Dillon); daughter-by-choosing, Sara (John); grandchildren-by-choosing, Gabrielle and Aden; sisters, Deborah (Michael) and Sandra Gail (Kal); brothers, Thomas (Lisa) and Marcus (Susan); sister-in-law, Cindy and her husband, David; and many nieces, nephews, and other dear family and friends.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019