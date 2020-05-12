|
Carl Augustine Miller went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 8, 2020, the day after his 89th birthday. He was the son of Carl Augustus Miller and Gertrude Mary Beirne and he was devoted to his mother throughout her life. He was preceded in death by his
beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy Jean Vetter Miller, his brother, Maurice Miller and his newborn son Carl Miller. He is survived by his children: Jeannie Goodyear (Tommy), Cathy Ghidotti (Mike), Chip Miller (Maxine) and Christy Robinson (Wally), 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and studied at the University of Richmond. He worked for the Southern States Cooperative where he met the great love of his life, Dorothy Jean Vetter. He joined the Army during the Korean War where he attended Officer Candidate School for two years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Second Lieutenant; he remained with the Corps of Engineers, USAR until 1961. His career at the Petersburg & Hopewell Gas Company, later Commonwealth Gas Company in Petersburg, Virginia began in 1954 and spanned over 35 years. Post retirement, he was an adjunct accounting professor at Richard Bland College. Carl was actively involved in the Catholic Church, initially in the St. Joseph Catholic Church and later the Church of the Sacred Heart Parish, both in Petersburg, his home for over 60 years. He later joined the St. Ann Catholic Church in Colonial Heights. His faith was always an integral part of his life and his belief that God made him to love Him and serve Him shaped his values. He was always dedicated to his family and his community. That fundamental, pervasive desire to nurture and mentor those around him is a characteristic that defined him. He was at every game, every ballet and piano recital, and every play that his children were involved in. He made those around him feel cherished and important. He believed it was important to contribute to the community; whenever there was a request for volunteers, he would raise his hand and say "I can do that". He prepared tax returns of friends for years at no charge. In the early 1990s, he started volunteering with an AARP tax-prep program, and when that ended, he stayed on to provide free tax prep for clients who had come to depend on him. The "power of positive thinking" was at his core; he was an eternal optimist and believed the best of people. He loved gadgets and new technology; he was a creative problem-solver. He believed in looking a person in the eye, a firm handshake, and the importance of engaging in good conversation. He loved his family, his friends, golfing and playing cards. He enjoyed winning, but he enjoyed it most when everyone played well and played by the rules. He was proud of his home state, and often introduced himself to new folks as "Hello there, I'm Carl Miller from Virginia". He believed in the importance of a job well done. He always strived to be his best self. He spent his final few years at Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care in Colonial Heights, where he was named the "Sweetheart King" of 2019. He danced with a room full of high school girls at a Dunlop Prom, played bingo with veterans at the VFW and with soldiers from Ft. Lee, enjoyed the many field trips and activities, and made so many great friends. We are forever grateful to the wonderful staff at Dunlop House, most especially to the Activities Director, Rachel Barefoot, and to Lisa Urquhart and Felicia Woodley, part of the Dunlop House professional healthcare team. The family also wants to recognize Alane Cameron Ford who was his grief counselor following the death of his beloved wife. Carl was a devoted son, a loving husband, a nurturing father, a loyal and generous friend, a great gentleman, and a contributor to his community. He was always appreciative and was thankful for his good fortune, often saying "We are some lucky people". He loved to host a party and was famous for saying "You can't fly on one wing"; the family takes great joy in knowing he's flying on both wings now. He will be greatly missed and happily remembered by his family, his friends, and the community he served. The greatest gift he left his children can be summed up in this quote from Clarence Buddington Kelland: "My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." All services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Colonial Heights Food Pantry, https://www.chfoodpantry.org/donate . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 12, 2020