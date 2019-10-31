Home

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Amelia, VA
CARL DANNY CHILDERS


1946 - 2019
CARL DANNY CHILDERS Obituary
Carl Danny Childers, 72, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Elkins, WV, he was the son of the late Harry and Louise Reeder Childers. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Childers; two grandchildren, T.J. Childers and Alexis Hounshell; and two brothers, Sonny Childers and Harry Childers, Jr. Mr. Childers served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning the Purple Heart. He enjoyed being outdoors, bonfires, and playing cards, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Faye Childers; children, Michelle Beach and husband, Michael, Carolyn Henshaw and husband, Curtis, and Carl Childers and wife, Melissa, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin E. Childers; and two sisters, Phyllis Beck and Carolyn Haass, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service with Military Funeral Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
