Mr. Carl Haywood Thomas, age 68, of 2930 Shady Hill Lane, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. Carl was born December 19, 1950, in Petersburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Thomas Jr. and Thelma Goodwyn Thomas; beloved sister, June D. Thomas and stepdaughter, Yolanda "Punkin" Williams.
Carl leaves to cherish his memory: a son, Antonio L. Goodwin (April S. Goodwin) of Lugoff, SC. He also leaves to cherish five grandchildren; two great grandsons; eight nieces and nephews; fourteen great nieces and nephews; a host of aunts, uncles, and numerous of friends. Carl leaves his devoted siblings, Avonne Brown of North Chesterfield, VA, Mildred Holtz (LaVerle Holtz) of Chester, VA and Theodore Thomas III of Petersburg, VA; two dear and devoted special friends, Rev. Dr. Laura Brown (Robert Brown).
Carl attended Peabody High School, graduating in 1968, and later enlisted in the United States Army. Before moving to Stamford, CT, where he spent a number of years, he returned to Petersburg, VA, in 1987. He attended Forsyth Technical Community College receiving an Associate Degree in Horticulture in 1990.
Carl also worked at Burton P. Short in Prince George, VA, and Pre-Con in Colonial Heights, VA, where he received several Letters of Commendation. Carl loved all sports and the great outdoors, playing horseshoes and watching his favorite team, the New York Giants. He was a very outstanding and fun to be around person.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 25720 Greensville Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Dr. Peter R. Jeffrey, pastor, and Rev. Dr. Laura Brown, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019