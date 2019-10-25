|
|
Mr. Carlos "Ceejay" Baker of Prince George, VA, departed for his heavenly home on Monday, October 21, 2019. The son of Ms. Ruth Everson Baker and Mr. Jewels Baker. Carlos was a native of South Carolina and graduated from Prince George County Public Schools.
Carlos was a member of Wilborne Baptist Church. He worked for Purdue and Reginald Jones Lawn Care Business. Growing up, he enjoyed sports, music and writing. Ceejay enjoyed helping others and spending time with family members.
Left to cherish his life's memories are: devoted mother, Ms. Ruth Everson Baker; caring father, Mr. Jewels Baker; loving grandmother, Mrs. Annie R. Canty; beloved godmother, Ms. Bernice Hill Dawson; many aunts, uncles, great aunts, one great uncle, cousins, as well as many other family members and friends whom he loved.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. LaVerne J. Briggs, officiating. If desired, contributions may be given
"In Memory" of Carlos to: Wilborne Baptist Church (Scholarship Fund) 7138 Newville Road, Waverly, VA 23890.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 25, 2019