CARLOS DE'ANDRE GIVENS
1978 - 2020
Mr. Carlos De'Andre Givens, 42, of Hopewell, went to get the seat his Grandma Edith Givens had saved for him. On September 3, 2020 he took flight with his girlfriend, Alesha Berry and left us devastated. He was affectionately known as "Deaky Man, Los, Craig, Rollo, Buns, DMX, Harry Hippie, and Small Change".

He was educated in the Hopewell Public School system and had worked various jobs. He was very talented with his hands and performed numerous repair and rehab projects. He enjoyed family events, fishing, frying crabs, good movies and music, his dog Precious, the New Orleans Saints and detailing his Volvo.

Carlos will forever be cherished and missed by his mother, Debra A. Givens. He is also survived by his father, Edward Andrews III; grandfather; Clifford "Honie" Givens; sons, Trevonta and Savion Givens; daughters, Anija Alvarez and De 'Aja Givens; brother, Kadair Givens; sisters, Morgan Jefferson and Constance Gray (Brian); uncles, Clifton Givens, Sr. (Regina), Norman Givens (Alice), and Kirt Givens; aunts, Rosa Givens-Jones, Alberta Andrews, and Jewel Blizzard; nephews, Kavon Bradley, Akii Jefferson, and Braxton Gray; nieces, Jream Hill, Ja'Nice Andrews Martin, Brytain and Bryce Gray; devoted cousins, Ricardo "Alex" Givens, Mark Givens, Shalanda Blanding, Kirt Berry, Ahjahne Blizzard, Coreyll Smith, Clifton Givens, Jr., Octavious Taylor, Kurshawrd Givens, Raekwon Givens, Mikilia Taylor, Kuturah Givens, Rayford Robinson, Jr., Sheena Anderson, Japonica Owens, Latrisha, Dominique and Aaron Andrews; devoted friends, Cecilia Alvarez, Lakisha Edwards, Greg and Troy Mayo, Rico Thomas, Eric and William Grammer, Levar Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

12 entries
September 9, 2020
Praying for the Givens family and Everyone that came in contact with you. You were known for your hugs n big smile always pleasant I've known you for years n always the same may you forever rest in paradise.
Martha Peterson
Friend
September 9, 2020
Rest in Paradise My Friend, you will be surely miss. Our prayers and condolences to your family.
Chantell, Greg, and Troy Mayo
Friend
September 9, 2020
Love you always cuz
Dwayne Calvin
Family
September 9, 2020
I’m sending my prayers and deepest condolences to all of your family and friends.
Le&#8217;Sha Moore Barnes
Friend
September 9, 2020
May you rest in peace Carlos. My condolences to The Givens Family.
Michelle Stokes
September 8, 2020
Condolences to the Givens family. May God give you strength to endureth the storm. LlCarlos. Rest in paradise!!!!
lee giles
Friend
September 7, 2020
The Pelham Family
September 7, 2020
Rip bro
Darren Coleman
September 6, 2020
Deborah and family, I cant find the words. I am with you for I grieve with you. That was my buddy and I have often thought of him even though Im states away. May the Most High be with us all. Be Blessed love u all.
Janeen Holmes
Friend
September 5, 2020
You will never know how much you mean to me. I am blessed to have had you part of my life and family. Thank you for being my brother
Constance G.
Sister
September 4, 2020
Though my heart is heavy, God has reminded me of a happier time. As one of your teachers at The Patrick Copeland Annex, I remember your hard work (when motivated) and your broad smile as you told me funny, but true, stories. It is my prayer that you have found salvation beyond this life, and that God will grant those you leave behind peace and strength for today and beyond.
Tammie Rollins-Hines
Teacher
September 4, 2020
This is your cousin joshua with all the love and respect i wish you a better life
joshua bradby
Family
