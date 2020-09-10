Mr. Carlos De'Andre Givens, 42, of Hopewell, went to get the seat his Grandma Edith Givens had saved for him. On September 3, 2020 he took flight with his girlfriend, Alesha Berry and left us devastated. He was affectionately known as "Deaky Man, Los, Craig, Rollo, Buns, DMX, Harry Hippie, and Small Change".
He was educated in the Hopewell Public School system and had worked various jobs. He was very talented with his hands and performed numerous repair and rehab projects. He enjoyed family events, fishing, frying crabs, good movies and music, his dog Precious, the New Orleans Saints and detailing his Volvo.
Carlos will forever be cherished and missed by his mother, Debra A. Givens. He is also survived by his father, Edward Andrews III; grandfather; Clifford "Honie" Givens; sons, Trevonta and Savion Givens; daughters, Anija Alvarez and De 'Aja Givens; brother, Kadair Givens; sisters, Morgan Jefferson and Constance Gray (Brian); uncles, Clifton Givens, Sr. (Regina), Norman Givens (Alice), and Kirt Givens; aunts, Rosa Givens-Jones, Alberta Andrews, and Jewel Blizzard; nephews, Kavon Bradley, Akii Jefferson, and Braxton Gray; nieces, Jream Hill, Ja'Nice Andrews Martin, Brytain and Bryce Gray; devoted cousins, Ricardo "Alex" Givens, Mark Givens, Shalanda Blanding, Kirt Berry, Ahjahne Blizzard, Coreyll Smith, Clifton Givens, Jr., Octavious Taylor, Kurshawrd Givens, Raekwon Givens, Mikilia Taylor, Kuturah Givens, Rayford Robinson, Jr., Sheena Anderson, Japonica Owens, Latrisha, Dominique and Aaron Andrews; devoted friends, Cecilia Alvarez, Lakisha Edwards, Greg and Troy Mayo, Rico Thomas, Eric and William Grammer, Levar Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.