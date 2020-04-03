|
|
Carlton Rudolph Bosher, Sr., 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born on June 3, 1930, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Fannie Greene Bosher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Morris Bosher; a son, Robert Morris Bosher; sisters, Nora Cox, Lillian Grubbs, Gloria Davis, and Pauline Watkins; and a brother, James C. Bosher.
Mr. Bosher was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, and the former owner of Blandford 66 Service Station in Petersburg.
He is survived by a son, Carlton R. "Rudy" Bosher, Jr. (Dianne); grandchildren, Carlton R. Bosher III, Jason L. Bosher, and Christine C. Bosher; five great-grandchildren, Preston, Jordan, Cayden, Jaxson, and Jace.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020