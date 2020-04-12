Home

Carol Juanita "Big Nannie" Coe, 68, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late, Clifford and Phoebe Perks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Coe; sister, Buffie Connelly; great-uncle, Tut Daly; and brother-in-law, Donnie Coe.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Melley-Motes (Gerald); fiancé, Ed Sharrett; grandchildren, Michael Connelly, Amanda Murphy, Megan Connelly, Chance Mellor, Nicole Motes, Brett Motes, Roman Motes, BB Kitchen, Shelby Kitchen, J.P. Kitchen; great-children, Ryland Connelly, Anna Connelly, Lacy Lathan, Lily Murphy, Elaina Hawkins, Macy Braithwate, Wyatt Motes, Grey Motes, Lucy Motes, and Justin Kitchen; sister, Joanie Jude; brothers, Cliff Perks, Jr. and Robert Perks; and nieces, Michelle, Degan, and Kim.

Big Nannie was a graduate of Colonial Heights High School. She was a full time grandma and baby sitter for 50 years. She loved her lord and savior, her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo and the lottery whenever she could. Big Nannie was a loving person and helped anyone in need. She will be missed by many.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
