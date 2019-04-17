|
|
Carol Stowers Scarbrough, born December 16, 1946, passed away on April 4, 2019. Ms. Scarbrough is survived by her children, Johnnie (Joey) Scarbrough and wife, Ellie; Stacy Scarbrough Martin and husband, Rusty; grandchildren, Easton Scarbrough and wife, Molly; Aaron Scarbrough, and Alyssa Martin; great grandchild, Susanna Scarbrough; sister, Shelia Stowers Louisos and husband, Steve; brother Larry Stowers and wife, Joan Dell; brother, Steven Stowers and wife, Brenda; sister-in-law, Cindy Stover Stowers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Scarbrough was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Naomi Adkins Stowers; and brother, Randy Stowers. She was a member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, she retired from the Richmond Electricians Apprenticeship, and retired from the City of Hopewell Recreation and Parks. Carol was a member of the Administrative Secretary Professionals group of Hopewell. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 1201 Blackstone Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the church with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church or the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019