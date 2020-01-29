|
Mrs. Carol Sue McAlexander, 79, of Prince George, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. She was born January 26, 1940. The daughter of the late Bryant and Winnie Clark. She was preceded in death by her son, Melvin McAlexander; and her husband, Coy McAlexander. She was retired from Allied Chemical. Carol was an avid reader who enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons, Michael McAlexander and Jason McAlexander; two daughters, Aimee Guernsey and Dawn Murphy; four grandchildren, Justin Guernsey, Garland McAlexander, Hannah Murphy and Joey Murphy; one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Guernsey. A graveside family service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park in Prince George, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020