1/1
CAROL WATSON CHAMBERS VINCENT
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Watson Chambers Vincent, 85, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Patrick County, VA, on February 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Lee and Geneva Mae Matthews Watson.
Mrs. Vincent graduated from Flat Rock High School in 1953, and Perry Business College in 1954. She was employed by Lewis and Lewis Attorneys as a Legal Secretary for several years, and then worked for the Dinwiddie County Water Authority as an Executive Secretary for 20 years. She retired in 1997.
Mrs. Vincent was predeceased by her first husband, John A. Chambers; sisters, Clara Bell Watson Bottoms (George Williams Bottoms), Virginia Frances Watson Letterman (Roy Victor Letterman) and Helen Ruth Watson Hylton (Bernice Basil Hylton); and brothers, Gideon Earl Watson (Helen Henderson Watson) and Arthur Lee Watson.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Delano Vincent; daughter, Linda Gail Chambers Rice; brother, Franklin Delano Watson (Laura Tate Watson); grandson, Jimmy John Rice III; stepson, Mark Douglas Vincent; nieces, Karen Watson Phillips (Gary Phillips) and Donna Watson Hylton (Bobbi Bernstein); nephews, Gerald Clifton Letterman (Kaye Ferguson Letterman), Leon Basil Hylton (Sandy Barros Hylton) and John Garland Vincent (Barbara Vincent); great-nephews, Jacob Lee Letterman, James Roy Letterman and Philip F. Letterman; great-nieces, Stacie Victoria Hylton Childress, Stephanie Ann Hylton and Sarah Catherine Phillips; and great-great-nephews, Levi James Letterman and John Lee Letterman.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2874 Unity Church Road, Ararat, VA 24053. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved