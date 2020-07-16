Carol Watson Chambers Vincent, 85, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Patrick County, VA, on February 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Lee and Geneva Mae Matthews Watson.
Mrs. Vincent graduated from Flat Rock High School in 1953, and Perry Business College in 1954. She was employed by Lewis and Lewis Attorneys as a Legal Secretary for several years, and then worked for the Dinwiddie County Water Authority as an Executive Secretary for 20 years. She retired in 1997.
Mrs. Vincent was predeceased by her first husband, John A. Chambers; sisters, Clara Bell Watson Bottoms (George Williams Bottoms), Virginia Frances Watson Letterman (Roy Victor Letterman) and Helen Ruth Watson Hylton (Bernice Basil Hylton); and brothers, Gideon Earl Watson (Helen Henderson Watson) and Arthur Lee Watson.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Delano Vincent; daughter, Linda Gail Chambers Rice; brother, Franklin Delano Watson (Laura Tate Watson); grandson, Jimmy John Rice III; stepson, Mark Douglas Vincent; nieces, Karen Watson Phillips (Gary Phillips) and Donna Watson Hylton (Bobbi Bernstein); nephews, Gerald Clifton Letterman (Kaye Ferguson Letterman), Leon Basil Hylton (Sandy Barros Hylton) and John Garland Vincent (Barbara Vincent); great-nephews, Jacob Lee Letterman, James Roy Letterman and Philip F. Letterman; great-nieces, Stacie Victoria Hylton Childress, Stephanie Ann Hylton and Sarah Catherine Phillips; and great-great-nephews, Levi James Letterman and John Lee Letterman.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2874 Unity Church Road, Ararat, VA 24053. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.