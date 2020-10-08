1/1
CAROL WILLIAMS BRADSHER
Carol Williams Bradsher, 75, of N. Prince George, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA she was the daughter of the late James A. Williams, Jr. and Eva Mae Williams; and was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Wayne Bradsher; and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Earl Williams. Mrs. Bradsher loved her Lord and was a dedicated member of Assembly of God Church (now Life Church) in Hopewell where she had served as the organist. She was a 1964 graduate of Hopewell High School and had retired from J.C. Penney after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a dedicated mother and enjoyed sewing clothes for her son, Michael. Carol is survived by her siblings, Jimmie Williams, Carlton Williams (Maryann), Aloria Jones and Eleanor Williams (David); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family of Carol Bradsher to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
